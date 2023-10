News From Law.com

Recreational use of cannabis by police officers is turning into a major bone of contention in New Jersey's cannabis regulatory scheme. The issue came to a head on Oct. 16 when Jersey City filed a suit seeking a declaration that New Jersey's cannabis regulatory statute is preempted in cases of adverse employment action for cannabis users who are required to use a firearm on the job.

October 18, 2023, 5:39 PM

