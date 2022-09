News From Law.com

Dutchie, a fintech unicorn that provides a cashless payment-processing system for cannabis dispensaries, has hired a big name as general counsel. John Kelleher has stepped down as general counsel of Cambridge, Massachusetts-based HubSpot Inc. to join Bend, Oregon-based Dutchie, which launched in 2017 but already had swelled in value to $3.8 billion as of its last fund-raising round a year ago.

September 28, 2022, 7:18 AM