Lawyers for medical cannabis company Curio Holdings head to court in New Jersey next week to seek a license they say was unfairly denied the Maryland-based operator. The company's appeal, filed with the Superior Court's Appellate Division, will sound familiar to anyone watching how regulators award limited licenses in states using point systems to choose winning applicants.

May 17, 2023, 6:30 PM

