New Suit - ERISA

Cigna Health and Life Insurance Co. and Evernorth Behavioral Health Inc. were slapped with an ERISA lawsuit Wednesday in Texas Southern District Court. The suit, over health benefits, was brought by Berg Plummer Johnson & Raval on behalf of Lori Canini. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 4:23-cv-02625, Canini v. Cigna Health and Life Insurance Company et al.

Health Care

July 19, 2023, 2:03 PM

Plaintiffs

Lori Canini

Berg Plummer Johnson & Raval

defendants

Cigna Health and Life Insurance Company

Evernorth Behavioral, Inc.

nature of claim: 110/over an insurance coverage dispute