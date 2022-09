News From Law.com

Canine CellMates, a nonprofit partnering with metro Atlanta justice systems in which they pair inmates with dogs, hosted its Cycle 28 class graduation ceremony Sept. 9 at the Fulton County Jail's Marietta Annex in Atlanta. It was the 28th class to graduate in the program's history but the first since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, which temporarily shut down the program because of health and safety restrictions at the jail.

Georgia

September 21, 2022, 4:12 PM