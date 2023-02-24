Who Got The Work

Amanda A. Simpson and Nikolas S. Dean of Jackson Lewis have stepped in to represent Luxottica Retail North America Inc. d/b/a LensCrafters in a pending lawsuit over alleged employment law breaches. The case was filed Jan. 10 in Florida Middle District Court by Chanfrau & Chanfrau on behalf of a former sales assistant, who contends that she was subjected to racial discrimination and was paid less than other non-Black employees. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Anne C. Conway, is 6:23-cv-00048, Cangar v. Luxottica Retail North America Inc.

Retail & Consumer Goods

February 24, 2023, 8:13 AM