New Suit - Class Action

Abbott Laboratories, Target, Walgreens and other defendants were hit with a false advertising class action on Monday in New York Eastern District Court in connection with the companies' ovulation test kits. The suit, brought by Glancy Prongay & Murray and Umberg Zipser, contends that the ovulation test kits are not 99% accurate at identifying peak ovulation periods as the labels claim. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:22-cv-05435, La Rosa et al. v. Abbott Laboratories et al.