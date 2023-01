New Suit - Consumer

Ford Motor was hit with a breach-of-warranty lawsuit on Thursday in Maryland District Court. The suit, for claims under the Magnuson-Moss Warranty Act, was filed by the Holland Law Firm and the Burdge Law Office on behalf of the owners of a 2022 Thor Chateau 24F. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:23-cv-00219, Candon et al. v. Ford Motor Co.