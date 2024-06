News From Law.com

On June 18, Douglas County voters will return to the polls to decide whether to elect attorney Nicole Jones of Jones Federal & Appellate or Douglas County Deputy Chief Assistant District Attorney Lauren Wallace as retiring Douglas Judicial Circuit Chief Judge William "Beau" McClain's replacement. Get to know each candidate's background here ahead of the June 18 runoff election.

