The Nov. 7 state election will feature more than a dozen contested seats for state supreme court justices in districts outside of New York City. In the Capitol Region, the nephew of two retiring brothers on the bench will vie to carry the baton, while further downstate, John A. Sarcone III, an attorney who declined the GOP nomination for attorney general last year, has been nominated by Republican convention delegates in the Ninth Judicial District.

August 30, 2023, 3:58 PM

