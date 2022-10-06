Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Baker & Hostetler on Wednesday removed a wrongful death and personal injury lawsuit against wood-products company Roseburg Forest Products Co. to California Northern District Court. The suit, filed by Reiner, Slaughter, Mainzer & Frankel on behalf of Joselito Bereso Candasa, accuses Roseburg Forest of negligently maintaining its warehouse which resulted in a fire that led to the death of the decedent. The case is 3:22-cv-05778, Candasa v. Roseburg Forest Products, Co.

Industrial, Chemicals & Materials

October 06, 2022, 6:49 AM