Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Littler Mendelson on Thursday removed a wage-and-hour class action against Allstate to California Central District Court. The complaint claims that Allstate misclassified exclusive insurance agents as independent contractors and failed to reimburse them for business-related expenses. The court action was brought by Crueger Dickinson LLC; Nelson & Fraenkel; and Wallace Miller. The case is 8:23-cv-00734, Canchola et al v. Allstate Insurance Company.

Insurance

April 28, 2023, 11:58 AM

Plaintiffs

Carlos Ochoa

Jasibel Canchola

defendants

Allstate Insurance Company

defendant counsels

Littler Mendelson

nature of claim: 442/over alleged employment discrimination