New Suit - Product Liability

Facebook, Instagram, Meta Platforms and Siculus were hit with a product liability lawsuit Friday in Indiana Southern District Court. The court action, filed by Morgan & Morgan on behalf of Angela Canche, is part of a string of cases alleging that social media companies knowingly design their platforms to have addictive properties that are dangerous to minors' physical and emotional health. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 3:22-cv-00141, Canche v. Meta Platforms, Inc. et al.