New Suit - Product Liability

The Cochran Law Firm filed a product liability lawsuit Friday in Texas Northern District Court on behalf of Sylvia Canales. The complaint, over an allegedly faulty implantable port, targets C.R. Bard. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 3:23-cv-01463, Canales v. C.R. Bard, Inc. et al.

Health Care

June 30, 2023, 7:53 PM

Plaintiffs

Sylvia Canales

Plaintiffs

The Cochran Law Firm

defendants

C.R. Bard, Inc.

C.R. Bard Access Systems Inc

Does 1-10

nature of claim: 365/over product liability claims