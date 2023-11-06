David Atkinson of Swift, Currie, McGhee & Hiers has entered an appearance for Monro Inc., doing business as Mr. Tire Auto Service Centers, in a pending lawsuit for personal injury claims arising from a motor vehicle collision. The action was filed Sept. 20 in Georgia Northern District Court by Turnbull, Holcomb & Lemoine on behalf of Veronica Bruce and Luis Canales. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Sarah E. Geraghty, is 1:23-cv-04250, Canales et al v. Lail et al.
Automotive
November 06, 2023, 10:03 AM