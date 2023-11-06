Who Got The Work

David Atkinson of Swift, Currie, McGhee & Hiers has entered an appearance for Monro Inc., doing business as Mr. Tire Auto Service Centers, in a pending lawsuit for personal injury claims arising from a motor vehicle collision. The action was filed Sept. 20 in Georgia Northern District Court by Turnbull, Holcomb & Lemoine on behalf of Veronica Bruce and Luis Canales. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Sarah E. Geraghty, is 1:23-cv-04250, Canales et al v. Lail et al.

Automotive

November 06, 2023, 10:03 AM

Plaintiffs

Luis Canales

Veronica Bruce

Plaintiffs

Turnbull, Holcomb & Lemoine, P.C.

Turnbull, Holcomb & Lemoine, PC

defendants

Black's Tire Service, Inc.

Blue Ridge Tire Company, Inc.

Derrick Lail

John Doe

John Doe Company

Monro, Inc. d/b/a Mr. Tire Auto Service Centers

S.T.A.T., Inc.

defendant counsels

Gower Wooten & Darneille, LLC

Hall Booth Smith

Swift, Currie, McGhee & Hiers

nature of claim: 350/for personal injury claims arising from a motor vehicle collision