New Suit

Citigroup, the multinational investment bank headquartered in New York City, and Citimortgage Inc. were slapped with a foreclosure lawsuit Monday in New Jersey District Court. The suit was filed pro se by Tonya M. Canady. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 3:22-cv-04971, Canady v. Citimortgage, Inc. et al.