Rather than face a disciplinary inquiry over harassment allegations, a justice of the Supreme Court of Canada on Monday announced he is retiring. In a statement, Justice Russell Brown said the allegations against him made to the Canadian Judicial Council were "false" and he "was confident" the complaint would be dismissed. However, he decided that "the common good is best served by my retirement, so that a replacement judge can join the court for its busy Fall term."

June 12, 2023, 8:22 PM

