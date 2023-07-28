MoneyLion, a digital financial platform, its CEO, CFO and board of directors were hit with a securities lawsuit Thursday in New York Southern District Court in connection with the company's 1-for-30 reverse stock split. The lawsuit, brought by Goodwin Procter on behalf of Canaan X LP and other plaintiffs, accuses the defendants of filing a false proxy statement in support of the spilt that involuntarily converted shareholders Series A preferred stock to common stock, thus depriving them of the rights associated with the Series A stock. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:23-cv-06550, Canaan X L.P. et al v. MoneyLion Inc. et al.
Fintech
July 28, 2023, 7:46 AM