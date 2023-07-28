New Suit - Securities

MoneyLion, a digital financial platform, its CEO, CFO and board of directors were hit with a securities lawsuit Thursday in New York Southern District Court in connection with the company's 1-for-30 reverse stock split. The lawsuit, brought by Goodwin Procter on behalf of Canaan X LP and other plaintiffs, accuses the defendants of filing a false proxy statement in support of the spilt that involuntarily converted shareholders Series A preferred stock to common stock, thus depriving them of the rights associated with the Series A stock. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:23-cv-06550, Canaan X L.P. et al v. MoneyLion Inc. et al.

Fintech

July 28, 2023, 7:46 AM

Plaintiffs

Canaan X L.P.

Canaan XI L.P.

F-Prime Capital Partners Tech Fund LP

Greatpoint Ventures Innovation Fund II, LP

Massmutual Ventures US II LLC

Goodwin Procter

defendants

MoneyLion Inc.

Annette Nazareth

Chris Sugden

Diwakar Choubey

Dwight Bush

Jeffrey Gary

John Chrystal

Lisa Gersh

Matt Derella

Michael Paull

Richard Correia

nature of claim: 850/over alleged violations of federal securities laws