Robert Costello has called his former client, Michael Cohen, a key witness in the Manhattan grand jury investigation into former President Donald Trump's alleged financing of "hush-money" payments to a woman, a "liar." HIs position as a rebuttal witness, ethics experts said, raise questions around a lawyer's duty of loyalty to a former client.

March 28, 2023, 2:51 PM

