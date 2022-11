News From Law.com

The company that launched an attack on $675 million patent, then offered sabotage its own case in exchange for a payment, is now fighting a bid for attorneys fees from its opponents. OpenSky Industries has brought aboard new counsel who argue that, although the America Invents Act (AIA) authorizes the USPTO director to prescribe "sanctions" for abuse of the AIA process, it does not specifically mention attorneys fees.

November 23, 2022, 1:02 PM