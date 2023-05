News From Law.com

The legal industry at large notched another month of dependable hiring in April, according to a Friday report from the Bureau of Labor Statistics, which indicated a slight increase over March at 1,179,400 total positions. Since the end of 2022, the legal sector has maintained 20,000 more jobs than it had at the beginning of 2020.

