New Suit - Contract

The U.S. federal government was targeted in a contract lawsuit filed on behalf of IT development firm CAN Softtech Wednesday in the U.S. Court of Federal Claims. The complaint, brought by attorneys at Miles & Stockbridge under the Tucker Act, has been sealed to protect proprietary information connected to underlying litigation filed by third party Allicent Technology against the government. The case is 1:23-cv-01115, Can Softtech, Inc. v. USA.

Technology

July 20, 2023, 1:10 PM

Plaintiffs

Can Softtech, Inc.

Plaintiffs

Miles & Stockbridge

defendants

USA

defendant counsels

Doj-Civ

nature of claim: 140/alleging breach of contract