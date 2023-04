News From Law.com

Law firms will have to get creative when it comes to managing the competing pressures of expense growth and client pushback on rates. It may mean a turn to more creative ways of staffing and delivering matters and of how to capture market share. Dan Roe has more as part of this analysis of The 2023 Am Law 100 data.

Legal Services - Large Law

April 18, 2023, 10:01 AM

nature of claim: /