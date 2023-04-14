Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Holland & Hart on Friday removed a lawsuit against Harbor Real Estate Co. and Craig E. Schubiner to Colorado District Court. The suit was filed by Dickinson Wright PLLC and Garfield & Hecht on behalf of Can IV Packard Square LLC. The court case alleges that Schubiner attempted to convey a property to Harbor Real Estate in order to prevent the plaintiff from receiving due damages from an underlying dispute regarding the property. The case is 1:23-cv-00934, Can IV Packard Square LLC v. Harbor Real Estate Company, L.L.C. et al.

Colorado

April 14, 2023, 5:09 PM

Plaintiffs

Can IV Packard Square LLC

defendants

Craig E. Schubiner

Harbor Real Estate Company, L.L.C.

defendant counsels

Holland & Hart

nature of claim: 290/over claims related to real property