Attorneys at Holland & Hart on Friday removed a lawsuit against Harbor Real Estate Co. and Craig E. Schubiner to Colorado District Court. The suit was filed by Dickinson Wright PLLC and Garfield & Hecht on behalf of Can IV Packard Square LLC. The court case alleges that Schubiner attempted to convey a property to Harbor Real Estate in order to prevent the plaintiff from receiving due damages from an underlying dispute regarding the property. The case is 1:23-cv-00934, Can IV Packard Square LLC v. Harbor Real Estate Company, L.L.C. et al.
Colorado
April 14, 2023, 5:09 PM