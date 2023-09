News From Law.com

The Pennsylvania Supreme Court agreed to consider whether certain businesses should be shielded by a doctrine limiting property owners' liability for icy conditions. The high court's Thursday order granted the appeal of a slip-and-fall suit against a winter sports resort, taking on a question of how the "hills and ridges doctrine" applies when an injured party is a property owner's business invitee.

September 08, 2023, 3:53 PM

