Although many attorneys don't expect AI to render humans' jobs obsolete, many believe the accelerated adoption of technology in the practice of law will change the role of the law firm associate. Large law firms would do well to consider what that means for their future workforce, especially in light of Big Law firms' tendency to hire first-year associates about two years before they join a firm full-time.

August 07, 2023, 5:00 AM

