New Suit - Employment

The University of Colorado and Lolita Buckner Inniss, dean of the University of Colorado School of Law, were sued by law professor Paul F. Campos on Friday in Colorado District Court over alleged employment discrimination. The suit, filed by Hutchinson Black & Cook, alleges that the defendants stripped the plaintiff of a valuable committee assignment and gave him a below-average pay raise after he filed a complaint with the University's Office of Institutional Equity and Compliance claiming that he was underpaid due to his Latino ethnicity. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:23-cv-01615, Campos v. University of Colorado et al.

Education

June 23, 2023, 7:52 PM

Plaintiffs

Paul F. Campos

Plaintiffs

Hutchinson Black & Cook, LLC

defendants

University of Colorado

Lolita Buckner Inniss

nature of claim: 442/over alleged employment discrimination