The University of Colorado and Lolita Buckner Inniss, dean of the University of Colorado School of Law, were sued by law professor Paul F. Campos on Friday in Colorado District Court over alleged employment discrimination. The suit, filed by Hutchinson Black & Cook, alleges that the defendants stripped the plaintiff of a valuable committee assignment and gave him a below-average pay raise after he filed a complaint with the University's Office of Institutional Equity and Compliance claiming that he was underpaid due to his Latino ethnicity. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:23-cv-01615, Campos v. University of Colorado et al.
Education
June 23, 2023, 7:52 PM