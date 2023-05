Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Shook, Hardy & Bacon on Wednesday removed a product liability lawsuit against Philip Morris USA, the tobacco giant, to California Central District Court. The suit was filed by a pro se plaintiff. The case is 2:23-cv-03794, Campos v. Philip Morris USA Inc.

Food, Beverage & Tobacco

May 18, 2023, 10:34 AM

Plaintiffs

Isabel Campos

defendants

Philip Morris USA Inc.

defendant counsels

Shook, Hardy & Bacon

nature of claim: 365/over product liability claims