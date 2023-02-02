New Suit - Consumer Class Action

Polaris Industries, a leading manufacturer of snowmobiles and motorcycles, was hit with a consumer class action Wednesday in California Central District Court over certain 2021 and 2023 vehicles. The lawsuit, filed by Kazerouni Law Group and Sina Rez Law, contends that the 2021 class vehicles contain an increased risk of primary clutch failure and the 2023 class vehicles contain a defective fuel pump. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 5:23-cv-00172, Campos et al v. Polaris, Inc.

