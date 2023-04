Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Mark Migdal & Hayden on Wednesday removed a telemarketing class action against Resorts World Las Vegas LLC to Florida Southern District Court. The suit, filed by Shamis & Gentile, accuses the defendant of sending automated marketing text messages in violation of the Florida Telephone Solicitation Act. The case is 1:23-cv-21381, Campodonico v. Resorts World Las Vegas, LLC.

Hospitality, Tourism & Leisure

April 12, 2023, 5:56 PM

Plaintiffs

Ricardo Campodonico

defendants

Resorts World Las Vegas, LLC

defendant counsels

Mark Migdal & Hayden

nature of claim: 890/