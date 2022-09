New Suit - Employment

Farmers Insurance, an insurance provider for homes and small businesses, was sued Thursday in Michigan Eastern District Court over alleged employment discrimination under the ADA. The lawsuit was filed by Carla D. Aikens PLC on behalf of John Leech Campion, who contends that he was wrongfully terminated after he requested accommodations for his degenerative sight and hearing loss disorder. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 2:22-cv-12075, Campion v. Farmers Insurance.