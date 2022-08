New Suit - Employment

Deluxe Corp., a financial services company catering to small businesses, and Ruth M. Timm were slapped with a lawsuit Wednesday in Delaware District Court over alleged employment discrimination. The suit was brought pro se by Crystal Alvina Camper. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:22-cv-01138, Camper v. Deluxe Corporation et al.

Business Services

August 31, 2022, 2:53 PM