Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Murphy & Grantland on Wednesday removed a slip-and-fall lawsuit against Walgreens Boots Alliance, a holding company known for its retail chains Walgreens and Duane Reade, to South Carolina District Court. The suit was filed by Stanfield Law on behalf of John Campbell. The case is 5:23-cv-01498, Campbell v. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. et al.

Food, Beverage & Tobacco

April 14, 2023, 4:30 AM

Plaintiffs

John Campbell

defendants

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc.

Walgreens, Inc.

Dh Chestnut, LLC

Walgreens Store #7506

defendant counsels

Murphy Grantland

nature of claim: 360/for personal injury claims