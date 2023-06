New Suit

Trumbull Insurance, a subsidiary of Hartford Financial Services, was hit with an insurance coverage lawsuit Wednesday in California Eastern District Court. The lawsuit, for a disputed property damage claim arising from a fire, was filed by Kerley Schaffer LLP on behalf of Marsha Campbell. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:23-cv-00972, Campbell v. Trumbull Insurance Company.

June 29, 2023, 3:52 PM

Marsha Campbell

Kerley Schaffer LLP

Trumbull Insurance Company

nature of claim: 110/over an insurance coverage dispute