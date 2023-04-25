New Suit - Consumer Class Action

PH-D Feminine Health, which sells 'instant vaginal odor rinse' and other feminine hygiene products, was hit with a consumer class action on Tuesday in New York Southern District Court. According to the complaint, the defendant's claim that the product is suitable for vaginal use is false because any form of 'douching' is harmful to women's health. The suit further alleges that douching and other forms of feminine hygiene are rooted in sexist and racist stereotypes and pose a particularly high health risk to Black and Latina women. The complaint was filed by Bursor & Fisher. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:23-cv-03450, Campbell v. pH-D Feminine Health LLC.

Health Care

April 25, 2023, 7:41 PM

Plaintiffs

Chandra Campbell

Plaintiffs

Bursor & Fisher

defendants

pH-D Feminine Health LLC

nature of claim: 370/alleging fraudulent conduct