New Suit - Employment

Microsoft, Skanska USA Inc. and other defendants were hit with an employment discrimination lawsuit Thursday in Washington Western District Court. The suit was filed by Pacific Property Law on behalf of Deon Campbell, who claims that he was wrongfully terminated for complaining to supervisors about subjected racial discrimination and for requesting a day off. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 2:23-cv-00025, Campbell v. Microsoft Corporation et al.

Technology

January 06, 2023, 9:35 AM