Littler Mendelson shareholders Sherril M. Colombo and Stefanie M. Mederos have entered appearances for Life Insurance Co. of North America in a pending ERISA lawsuit. The complaint, which pertains to long-term disability benefits, was filed Jan. 12 in Florida Southern District Court by Attorneys Dell & Schaefer Chartered on behalf of Kelly J. Campbell. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Jose E. Martinez, is 1:24-cv-20143, Campbell v. Life Insurance Company of North America.
Health & Life Insurance
February 26, 2024, 9:52 AM