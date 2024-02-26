Who Got The Work

Littler Mendelson shareholders Sherril M. Colombo and Stefanie M. Mederos have entered appearances for Life Insurance Co. of North America in a pending ERISA lawsuit. The complaint, which pertains to long-term disability benefits, was filed Jan. 12 in Florida Southern District Court by Attorneys Dell & Schaefer Chartered on behalf of Kelly J. Campbell. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Jose E. Martinez, is 1:24-cv-20143, Campbell v. Life Insurance Company of North America.

Health & Life Insurance

February 26, 2024, 9:52 AM

Plaintiffs

Kelly J. Campbell

Plaintiffs

Attorneys Dell & Schaefer Chartered

Dell Schaefer

defendants

Life Insurance Company of North America

defendant counsels

Littler Mendelson

nature of claim: 791/for alleged ERISA violations