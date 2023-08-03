New Suit - Employment

Liberty Mutual Insurance Co. was sued Wednesday in Illinois Northern District Court over alleged employment discrimination under the ADA. The court case was brought by Loftus & Eisenberg Ltd. on behalf of an associate account analyst who claims that she was forced to resign in Feb. 2023 due to tensions and hesitation by Liberty in approving adequate accommodations for her neurodivergent status. According to the suit, the plaintiff submitted a formal request for ADA accommodations to the human resources department in April 2022. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:23-cv-05101, Campbell v. Liberty Mutual Insurance Company.

Insurance

August 03, 2023, 6:00 AM

