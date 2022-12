Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at McAfee & Taft on Tuesday removed a lawsuit against Independence Health Care Corp. to Oklahoma Northern District Court. The complaint, over alleged employment discrimination under the ADA, was filed by Smolen & Roytman on behalf of Jennifer Campbell. The case is 4:22-cv-00542, Campbell v. Independence Health Care Corp.

Health Care

December 13, 2022, 7:31 PM