Who Got The Work

Daniel H. Weigel of Taylor English Duma has entered an appearance for H&F Burger Bar Ponce City Market and other defendants in a pending lawsuit over alleged employment discrimination. The action was filed May 20 in Georgia Northern District Court by Barrett & Farahany on behalf of a line cook who claims that she was wrongfully terminated in retaliation for submitting a written incident report to upper management about sexual harassment claims. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge J.P. Boulee, is 1:23-cv-02280, Campbell v. Hopkins and Company LLC et al.

Food, Beverage & Tobacco

July 05, 2023, 6:28 AM

Plaintiffs

Aquila Campbell

Plaintiffs

Barrett Farahany

defendants

H&F Burger Bar Ponce City Market, LLC

Hopkins and Company LLC

Michael Jackson

defendant counsels

Taylor English Duma

nature of claim: 442/over alleged employment discrimination