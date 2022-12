New Suit - Consumer Class Action

Goop, the lifestyle brand founded by actress Gwyneth Paltrow, was hit with a website accessibility class action on Tuesday in New York Southern District Court. The suit, brought by Mars Khaimov Law, alleges that the defendant's website is inaccessible to blind and visually impaired individuals. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:22-cv-10903, Campbell v. Goop Inc.

Internet & Social Media

December 27, 2022, 7:31 PM