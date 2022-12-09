New Suit - Copyright

More than 200 media and news organizations were hit with a copyright infringement lawsuit on Friday in Missouri Western District Court over a photograph of Katie Sowers, the NFL's first openly gay and second full-time female coach. The complaint - almost 850 pages long and containing nearly 7,000 paragraphs of allegations - accuses the defendants of unlawfully reprinting a photo of Sowers on the San Francisco 49ers sideline. The suit was filed by McDowell Rice Smith & Buchanan on behalf of photographer Stephanie Campbell. The case is 4:22-cv-00811, Campbell v. Gannett Media Corp. et al.

Entertainment, Sports & Media

December 09, 2022, 4:54 PM