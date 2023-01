Who Got The Work

Morrison Mahoney partners Brian P. Heermance and Christopher P. Keenoy have stepped in to defend FedEx and Eric Wanders in a pending lawsuit over alleged race-based employment discrimination. The suit was filed Dec. 16 in New York Eastern District Court by attorney Jessica Massimi on behalf of Kevin Campbell. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Dora Lizette Irizarry, is 1:22-cv-07662, Campbell v. Federal Express Corporation et al.