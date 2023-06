Removed To Federal Court

Sweeney & Sheehan removed a trip-and-fall lawsuit against Dollar Tree to New Jersey District Court on Wednesday. The suit was filed by Testa Heck Testa & White on behalf of Kerry W. Campbell. The case is 1:23-cv-03258, Campbell v. Dollar Tree Stores, Inc. et al.

Retail & Consumer Goods

June 14, 2023, 11:54 AM

Plaintiffs

Kerry W Campbell

defendants

Dollar Tree Stores, Inc.

ABC/XYZ Corporations J/S/A

John Does I-V

nature of claim: 360/for personal injury claims