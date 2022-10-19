Removed To Federal Court

Dick's Sporting Goods removed a consumer class action to Arkansas Eastern District Court on Wednesday. The suit, filed by wh Law and the Kelly Law Firm, claims that Dick's does not provide consumers with access to written warranties prior to the sale of goods in violation of Magnuson-Moss's Pre-Sale Availability Rule. Dick's Sporting Goods is represented by Steptoe & Johnson and Quattlebaum Grooms Tull & Burrow. The case is 4:22-cv-01011, Campbell v. Dick's Sporting Goods Inc.

Retail & Consumer Goods

October 19, 2022, 7:32 PM