Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Barnes & Thornburg on Monday removed a product liability lawsuit against Chattem Inc., a producer of Gold Bond products, and Walgreens to California Central District Court. The suit was filed by Viefhaus & Schneider on behalf of a customer who claims she sustained injuries after using Gold Bond clear body powder spray. The case is 8:23-cv-01192, Campbell v. Chattem, Inc. et al.

Retail & Consumer Goods

July 03, 2023, 2:35 PM

Plaintiffs

Heather Campbell

defendants

Chattem, Inc.

Does 1 to 100

Walgreens Health

defendant counsels

Barnes & Thornburg

nature of claim: 365/over product liability claims