New Suit - Employment

Becton Dickinson, a medical device maker, was hit with an employment discrimination lawsuit Wednesday in Maryland District Court. The lawsuit was brought by Vasseghi Budd PLLC on behalf of Sonya Campbell, who claims that she was subjected to sexual harassment by her immediate supervisor and wrongfully terminated after requesting accommodations and taking FMLA leave for her mental health. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:22-cv-03043, Campbell v. Becton, Dickinson and Company.

Health Care

November 24, 2022, 4:20 AM