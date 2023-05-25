Who Got The Work

Rebecca Stark of Dentons has entered an appearance for Beachbody LLC, which offers online fitness classes and wellness products, in a pending website accessibility class action. The action, filed April 10 in New York Southern District Court by Mars Khaimov Law, contends that the defendant’s website denies full access to blind and visually-impaired individuals. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Gregory H. Woods, is 1:23-cv-02995, Campbell v. Beachbody, LLC.

Retail & Consumer Goods

May 25, 2023, 10:30 AM

