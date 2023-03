Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Ogletree Deakins Nash Smoak & Stewart on Thursday removed a wage-and-hour lawsuit against accessories company Aquarius Ltd. to California Central District Court. The suit was filed by attorney Gaurav Bobby Kalra on behalf of a former product developer. The case is 2:23-cv-01576, Campbell v. Aquarius Ltd.

Retail & Consumer Goods

March 02, 2023, 8:28 PM