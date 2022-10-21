New Suit - Employment

Amazon.com was sued Friday in New Jersey District Court over alleged employment discrimination under the ADA. The lawsuit was filed by Karpf, Karpf & Cerutti on behalf of a former fulfillment center worker who contends that he had difficulty complying with the company's mask policy due to respiratory issues and that Amazon failed to provide reasonable accommodation. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:22-cv-06214, Campbell v. Amazon.Com, Inc. et al.

Internet & Social Media

October 21, 2022, 4:24 PM